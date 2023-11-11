Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Flowserve worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $30,521,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 110.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Flowserve by 49.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.