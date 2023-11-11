Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,458 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the airline’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,237 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $23.16 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

