Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 502 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Equity Residential by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

