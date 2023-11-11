Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Livent worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 99.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,994,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,346,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,502 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Livent stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

