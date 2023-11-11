Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,701,000 after buying an additional 1,961,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,180,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.70 and a 52-week high of $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.17.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

