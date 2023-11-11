Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.88 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

