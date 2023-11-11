Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 8.4 %

MPW opened at $4.25 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.