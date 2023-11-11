Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of DT Midstream worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

