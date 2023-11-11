Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.23 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of DT Midstream worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.