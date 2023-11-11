Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

