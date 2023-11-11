Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.78. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

