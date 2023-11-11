Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.