Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 45,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in ExlService by 262.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ExlService by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 13.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 33.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EXLS stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $38.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
