Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $251.85.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

