Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,071,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 263,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

EEFT opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

