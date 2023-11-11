Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,047 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Terreno Realty worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,873,000 after buying an additional 549,823 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,414,000 after buying an additional 291,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,967,000 after buying an additional 305,884 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

