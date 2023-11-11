Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 770,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 71,528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of TK opened at $7.17 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $652.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

