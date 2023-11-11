Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 150.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 35.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 319,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 83,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

