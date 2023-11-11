Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. FMR LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16,418.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,153,000 after buying an additional 2,235,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $16,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 177.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,250,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,547,000 after buying an additional 799,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 40.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 667,077 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.84. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

