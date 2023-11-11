Susquehanna Cuts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $15.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

PR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 4.47.

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock worth $315,762,280. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

