Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $25.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 63,759 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 527,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,410,000 after acquiring an additional 461,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,174,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,287,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

