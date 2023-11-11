SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,776,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 229,942 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $731.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.27.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

