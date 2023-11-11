Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Sun Country Airlines traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 14230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $30,566.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $30,566.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,161 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,492 shares of company stock worth $753,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $54,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

