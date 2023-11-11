Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $90.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.33.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $507,112.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,103.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 374.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

