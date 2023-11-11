STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $100,756,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,501,000 after purchasing an additional 318,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

Shares of STE opened at $199.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

