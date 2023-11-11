Stephens Upgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Overweight

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

CDNA stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $401.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.05.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $26,752.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 481,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,009.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,213 shares of company stock worth $51,345. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,679,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CareDx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in CareDx by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,716,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after purchasing an additional 277,386 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

