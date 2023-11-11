South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of South Plains Financial worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPFI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Hovde Group started coverage on South Plains Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

