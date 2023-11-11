Short Interest in WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Declines By 30.5%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of WeTrade Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares in the last quarter.
WeTrade Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ WETG opened at $10.46 on Friday. WeTrade Group has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
