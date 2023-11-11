Short Interest in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Decreases By 29.0%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of PETWW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

