Short Interest in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Decreases By 29.0%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wag! Group Price Performance
Shares of PETWW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.
Wag! Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wag! Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.