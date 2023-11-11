Short Interest in Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Decreases By 81.2%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the October 15th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TMRC opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Texas Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.85.
Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile
