Short Interest in Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Decreases By 81.2%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the October 15th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TMRC opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Texas Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Get Texas Mineral Resources alerts:

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium- project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.