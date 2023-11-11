Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Declines By 32.4%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance
Shares of SFRGY opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
