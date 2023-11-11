Short Interest in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Drops By 30.0%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 733,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PRLB opened at $34.58 on Friday. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading

