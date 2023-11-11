Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Declines By 29.6%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 15th total of 143,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 389,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 0.3 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $200.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $2.1322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.58%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

