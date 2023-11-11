Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 50.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $65.60 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.