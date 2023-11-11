Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 521,993 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 261.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,014,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 80,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SELB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

