Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

