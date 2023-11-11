Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Position Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after buying an additional 2,797,224 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,216,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,535,000 after purchasing an additional 148,577 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

