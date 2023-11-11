Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 5,327.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Samsara by 90,983.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in Samsara by 62.7% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,135,903.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,079.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,135,903.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,079.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $208,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 813,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,518,244 shares of company stock worth $67,113,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

IOT stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. FBN Securities started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

