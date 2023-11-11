Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 382.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.12.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $395.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.81. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $204.02 and a one year high of $443.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.