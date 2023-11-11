Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.