Royce & Associates LP Sells 9,325 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.38% of Kforce worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kforce by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $129,442.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.26 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Kforce from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

