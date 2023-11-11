Royce & Associates LP Sells 6,250 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Snap-on by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after buying an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Shares of SNA opened at $270.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $220.21 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

