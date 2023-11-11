Royce & Associates LP Sells 597,040 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 597,040 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.39% of ProAssurance worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ProAssurance by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in ProAssurance by 66.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 78,888 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 39.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $275.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

