Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,835 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 31.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $119.41 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $116.40 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.