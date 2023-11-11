Royce & Associates LP Sells 122,601 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,745 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 122,601 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LEVI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

LEVI stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.