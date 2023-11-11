Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.46% of Century Aluminum worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 32.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 410.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 136.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 52,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of CENX opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.63. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

