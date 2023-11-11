Royce & Associates LP Purchases 9,800 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.38% of inTEST worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 80.9% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 95.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

INTT stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.05.

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. Analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

