Royce & Associates LP Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 307,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.21% of Udemy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Udemy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after buying an additional 855,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Udemy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Udemy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after buying an additional 797,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Udemy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,388,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $50,526.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,856.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 34,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $362,496.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,707.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $50,526.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,856.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,901. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

