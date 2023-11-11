Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,562 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.22% of Fossil Group worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fossil Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,737 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,617 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,137 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

