Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1,350.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,529 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.13% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,740 shares of company stock worth $6,944,642. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

